With 150cr per film, who is the highest paid actor in India?

Mumbai: Tollywood‘s Rebel star Prabhas, who is one of the most popular actors in India, is currently enjoying the peak of his career. In his 15 years of career, the actor managed win millions of hearts across the globe with his roles in various movies like — Darling, Billa and Mr Perfect which gave out his romantic angle.

Prabhas’ golden ticket to superstardom came after the stupendous success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series. His fame rose sky-high when Baahubali series became blockbuster hits. He followed it up with Saaho, directed by Sujeeth. Though Saaho didn’t perform as expected, Prabhas went from strength to strength in signing multiple big-budget films.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Some of his interesting upcoming big projects are — ‘Adipurush,’ ‘Project K,’ and ‘Spirit’ which are at different stages of productions.

Prabhas remuneration for Spirit

If the latest grapevine is to be believed, Prabhas has been charging Rs 100 crores as remuneration for all the projects that he signed in. But for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, he has reportedly quoted Rs 150 crores, and the makers have agreed to pay the amount that Prabhas has quoted.

Highest paid actor in India

Report in Bollywood Hungama says that Prabhas has allegedly charged Rs 150 crore for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. And it is said that Prabhas is getting Rs 150 crore for Adipurush as well. With this Shah Rukh Khan has left behind Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan who were on the top of the list.

He is now the third actor after Salman and Akshay to have charged Rs 100 crore plus for a film. Akshay reportedly started charging Rs 100 crore from Bell Bottom. On the other hand, Salman Khan reported charged Rs 100 crore plus for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Earlier, it was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan is charging a whopping Rs 100 crore for much-awaited upcoming film Pathan.