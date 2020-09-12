With 154 new cases, Arunachal’s COVID tally rises to 5,825

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,825 as 154 more people, including three security personnel and two health workers, have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 10 in the northeastern state after a 38-year-old woman succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

“The woman was working at the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital here and admitted to a COVID Health Centre at Midpu after she had tested positive for the disease on September 6.

She was suffering from respiratory distress syndrome,” he said.

The patient was shifted to a COVID Hospital at Chimpu near here on Thursday after her health condition deteriorated.

She died on Friday, Jampa said. Of the fresh cases, 70 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 18 from Papumpare, 10 each from East Siang and West Siang, nine from Lower Subansiri, six from Changlang, and five from Leparada, he said.

Four new cases each were also reported from Kurung Kumey, Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley, three each from Lower Siang and Lohit, two each from Upper Subansiri and East Kameng and one each from Namsai, Tawang, West Kameng and Siang districts, the official said.

“Three ITBP personnel in Lohit district tested positive for the infection, while two health workers from Tawang and West Siang are diagnosed with the disease,” Jampa said.

At least 121 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the number of recoveries to 4,126 in the state, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 70.83 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,689 active cases, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 405, followed by West Siang at 219, Papumpare at 184, East Siang at 148, Tirap at 89 and West Kameng at 84, he said.

The state has so far tested over 2.01 lakh samples for COVID-19, including, 3,299 on Friday, the official added.

Source: PTI