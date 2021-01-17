With 161 new COVID cases, Andhra’s tally reaches 8,85,985

By Mansoor|   Published: 17th January 2021 5:25 pm IST

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has reported 161 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the State to 8,85,985, said State COVID Nodal Officer on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 36,091 samples have been tested in the state and the total number of active COVID cases stands at 1,896.

As many as 251 persons recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 8,76,949. With one fatality reported in the Visakhapatnam district, the death toll stands at 7,140.

Source: ANI

