With 16K new Covid-19 cases, Maha tally crosses 23 lakh

Mumbai, March 14 : With 16,620 new cases, Maharashtra on Sunday crossed the 23 lakh mark of total Covid-19 infections registered till date since the past 370 days, health officials said here.

The first two Covid-19 cases were recorded in Pune on March 9, 2020, which have now shot upto a whopping 23,14,413 cases documented since then, or coming to nearly 20 per cent of all the infections notched in the country.

The current surge of 100,000 cases is the quickest, recorded within eight days since the state touched the 22 lakh mark on March 6.

