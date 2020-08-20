With 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana crosses 95,000 mark



HYDERABAD: With 1,763 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Telangana’s tally rose to 95,763, says the released media bulletin by Telangana government.

Eight more people succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 719.

According to the Director of Public Health, the COVID-19 mortality rate in the state stands at 1.92 percent.

Greater Hyderabad remained the hotspot, accounting for 484 of the new cases. Rangareddy and Medchal district bordering Greater Hyderabad reported 166 and 169 cases, respectively. Another neighboring district Sangareddy reported 31 cases.

Nizamabad district reported 45 new cases while Nalgonda saw an addition of 65 infections.

The state conducted 24,542 tests while the cumulative number of tests rose to 7,97,470. With this, tests per million figure of the state improved to21,480.

A total of 39 laboratories in the state including 23 private laboratories are conducting the tests.