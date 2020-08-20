With 1,968 fresh cases, Kerala’s coronavirus tally crosses 52,000 mark

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 20th August 2020 7:13 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram; Kerala logged 1,968 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 48 health workers, and nine related deaths, taking the infection count in the state to 52,199 so far.

As many as 1,737 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 100 people was not yet known, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Forty eight health workers were among those infected.

Thiruvananthapuram, which reported 429 cases on Thursday, continued to be the district with the highest number of cases followed byMalappuram 356.

Five districts with over 100 cases are Alappuzha 198, Ernakulam 150, Kozhikode 130, Kottayam 124 and Pathnamthitta119.

The state recorded nine more deaths due to COVID-19 today, taking the toll in the state to 191.

Of the positive cases, 71 had come from abroad, while 109 had come from other states, the minister said in a press release.

So far 33,828 people have tested negative for the infection, including 1,217 who were discharged today.

At present 18,123 people are under treatment.

As many as 1.73 lakh people are under observation of whom 1.58 lakh are in home or institutional quarantine and 14,646 in various hospitals, including 2198 admitted today, the minister said.

In the last 24 hours, 37,010 samples have been tested and so far 12.12 lakh have been sent for testing.

The total hotspots has touched 585 as of today.

Source: PTI
