With 2,296 new cases, Telangana’s COVID tally over 1.77L

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to log over 2,000 daily COVID cases as the state’s tally crossed the 1.77 lakh-mark on Wednesday.

New cases

With 2,296 new cases during the last 24 hours, the cumulative numbers mounted to 1,77,070. The period also saw 10 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,062.

Fatality rate

The fatality rate in the state stands 0.59 per cent against the national average of 1.59 per cent.

Recovered

A total of 2,062 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours ending Tuesday at 8 p.m.

With this, the cumulative recoveries in the state climbed to 1,46,135. The recovery rate has gone up to 82.52 per cent against the national average of 81.23 per cent.

Active cases

The number of active cases in the state stands at 29,873 including 23,527 in-home/institutional isolation.

GHMC report

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 321 new cases while neighbouring Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts recorded 217 and 173 cases respectively.

Nalgonda district saw a big spike with 155 new cases, followed by Karimnagar (136), Warangal Urban (99), Siddipet (92), Nizamabad (82) and Sangareddy (81).

Tests conducted

According to a media bulletin released from the office of the director of public health and family welfare, 55,992 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

With this, the state has so far tested 26,28,897 samples. The samples tested per million population improved further to 70,809. Officials say this is much higher than the daily testing target of 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day.

Test centers

A total of 17 government-run laboratories, 43 private laboratories and 1,076 rapid antigen test centres are conducting the tests.

As many as 65.23 per cent of those tested positive were in the age group of 21-50 years while 21.82 were above 51 years of age. The positive cases include 12.95 per cent who were below 20 years.

Officials said 64.83 per cent of those tested positive were male while the remaining 38.17 per cent were female.

A total of 62 government hospitals are treating COVID patients in the state. They have 8,835 beds, of which 6,310 are vacant.

As many as 222 private hospitals treating COVID patients have 9,486 beds, of which 5,665 are vacant.

Source: IANS