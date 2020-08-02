With 444 new cases J&K Covid-19 tally crosses 21K

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 2nd August 2020 7:51 pm IST
With 444 new cases J&K Covid-19 tally crosses 21K

Srinagar, Aug 2 : A total of 444 people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the total number of people infected with Covid-19 crossed 21,000 in the union territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department on Sunday said 444 tested positive, 206 from Jammu division and 238 from Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.

Total number of people infected with Covid-19 has reached 21,416 in J&K.

Of these, 13,127 have completely recovered while 396 have been killed by the deadly virus.

The number of active cases is now 7,893 in J&K out of which 2,045 are in Jammu division and 5,848 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close