With 444 new cases J&K Covid-19 tally crosses 21K

Srinagar, Aug 2 : A total of 444 people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as the total number of people infected with Covid-19 crossed 21,000 in the union territory.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department on Sunday said 444 tested positive, 206 from Jammu division and 238 from Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.

Total number of people infected with Covid-19 has reached 21,416 in J&K.

Of these, 13,127 have completely recovered while 396 have been killed by the deadly virus.

The number of active cases is now 7,893 in J&K out of which 2,045 are in Jammu division and 5,848 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.