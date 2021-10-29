With 50L per day, who is the highest paid male TV actor in India?

Mumbai: With the advent of reality shows and various daily soaps, the Indian television industry has seen a humongous growth in the past few decades. Considering the success, Indian TV stars actually charge a large amount per episode and some even earn more in TV shows than they do in Bollywood. Let’s have a look at the highest paid TV actors in India.

Highest paid TV actor is Kapil Sharma

According to various reports, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is the highest paid TV actor. He is followed by Sunil Grover and Mishal Raheja.

Top 5 highest paid actors and their fee

1. Kapil Sharma

From Laughter Challenge to various comedy shows, Kapil Sharma has made millions of people laugh not only in India but across the globe. In the past 10-12 years of his career, Sharma has taken part in several big and small comedy shows. If the reports are to be believed, Kapil Sharma was charging Rs 30 lakh per episode to host the show till its last season. Now, it is being reported that, he has hiked his fee per episode to Rs 50 lakh. In other words, earlier he used to charge Rs 60 lakh a week, but now his fees will be one crore a week.

2. Sunil Grover

‘Powerhouse of talent’ Sunil Grover is one of the most sought-after comedians in the Indian TV industry. He rose to the fame with his fictional characters like Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutti and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil reportedly takes home Rs 10 to 12 lakhs per day.

3. Mishal Raheja

The Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Kumkum Bhagya fam Mishal Raheja is one the highest paid TV actors. According to reports, he takes home Rs 1.5 to 1.6 lakhs per episode.

4. Ronit Roy

One of the most popular stars in Indian telly world Ronit Roy won several hearts with his roles as Mihir Virani and Mr Bajaj in Balaji productions’ superhit daily soaps ‘Kyuki saas bhi kabhi bahu thi’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagi kay’ respectively. The actor, who went on to feature in many successful shows, reportedly charges around Rs 1.25 lakhs per day.

5. Karan Patel

Karan Patel, who has been in the industry for more than a decade now, rose to fame with portrayal of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabatein, reportedly charges Rs 1.25 lakh per day.