With 60,963 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 23,29,639

834 new coronavirus deaths reported in India and the cumulative toll has reached 46,091.

By Mansoor Published: 12th August 2020 10:16 am IST

New Delhi: As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over 23 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

834 new coronavirus deaths reported in India and the cumulative toll has reached 46,091.

Source: worldometer/ Screengrab

The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured/discharged/migrated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,33,439 samples, the highest so far were tested for COVID-19 on August 11.
Over 2.60 crores samples have been tested so far.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close