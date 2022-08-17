With 6cr per Instagram post, who is the highest paid BTS member?

The South Korean Boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following not just in India but all around the world. They rose to fame in 2013 and since then there was no looking back for them. Apart from their tours, concerts, shows, and other endorsements, the boys also get a huge pay from their social media accounts.

The septet boy band includes RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope. The official BTS band enjoys a massive following of 66.9M followers on Instagram. With so much fame and craze, have you ever wondered how much each earns for their post on the photo-sharing app?

Well, we have gotten our hands on how much the K-pop bands charge per Instagram post and who is the highest paid member among them.

Who is the highest-paid member of BTS?

As reported by Koreaboo, V (Kim Taehyung) is the highest paid member on Instagram and being an avid social media user, enjoys 49.7M followers on his social media account. As per reports, V likely charges $68K to $810K which is more than Rs 54 lakhs per post and can go up to 6 Crores.

Instagram earnings of other members

RM (Kim Namjoon): Rs 12 lakhs

Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook): 20 lakh

Jimin (Park Jimin): 50 lakh

Suga (Min Yoongi): 40 lakhs