With 82-yr-old man’s death, Kerala Covid-19 toll reaches 25

Thiruvananthapuram: A 82-year-old man, who arrived from Saudi Arabia last month and later admitted to the state run Medical College hospital at Manjeri in Malappuram, died on Saturday late night, the authorities reported on Sunday.

However, the deceased’s Covid-19 test report, which was received on Sunday morning, showed him positive for the infection.

The latest death has taken the corona death toll in Kerala to 25.

Health authorities reveal that the man was a blood cancer patient and he was admitted to the hospital on July 1 following high fever.

Following his death, the health officials had informed the family and now his last rites would be conducted according to the Covid-19 protocols.

Source: IANS