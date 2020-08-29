With 9 fresh fatalities, Telangana’s Covid toll crosses 800-mark

Hyderabad, Aug 30 : The death toll due to Covid-19 in Telangana crossed the 800-mark on Saturday with nine more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The state also reported 2,751 new Covid cases during the same period to take the overall tally to 1,20,166.

The fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 808. Health officials said the casualty rate of the state has dropped to 0.67 per cent against the national average of 1.81 per cent. Out of the total fatalities, 53.87 per cent had comorbidities.

In terms of number of cases and death toll, Telangana stands at ninth and 12th position, respectively.

Ramping up the number of tests further, the authorities tested 62,300 samples during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. on Friday. This is the highest number of tests conducted in a single day so far. The results of 1010 samples are awaited.

During the last six days, over 3.70 lakh tests were conducted. This has taken the overall number of tests to 12,66,643.

According to a media bulletin issued by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, a total of 16 government and 31 private laboratories are conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT tests while there are 1076 rapid antigen test centres.

However, unlike some other states, the authorities in Telangana are not providing break-up of the type of tests conducted.

The number of cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) declined to 432 from 520 the previous day. The numbers also came down in Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts which reported 185 and 128 cases, respectively. Sangareddy, another district bordering the state capital, recorded 42 new cases.

Outside GHMC and surrounding districts, Karimnagar was the worst affected district with 192 new cases followed by Nalgonda (147), Khammam (132), Nizamabad (113), Suryapet (111), Peddapalli (97), Siddipet (96), Jagtiyal (88) and Mancherial (86).

During the last 24 hours, 1,675 people recovered from Covid, taking the total number of recoveries to 89,350. The state’s recovery rate stands at 74.3 per cent against the national average of 76.4 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 30,008.

Age-wise Covid positive details show that 65.3 per cent of those who tested positive are in the age group of 21-50 years.

Terming this as a susceptible age group, the authorities have urged them not to go out unless absolutely necessary. They have been advised to strictly exercise precautions like wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.

Among Covid positive cases, 24.71 per cent are above 51 years of age and about 10 per cent are aged below 20 years.

Officials said that 64.41 per cent of those who have tested positive are male while the remaining 35.59 per cent are female.

