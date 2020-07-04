With ban on TikTok, Dubshoot is new favorite for Indian netizens

Hyderabad: Dubshoot, developed by Hyderabad-based mTouch Labs, is fast emerging as a favorite video-sharing social networking platform among the regional language speaking netizens of India. a ban imposed on the China-made TikTok, Dubshoot has witnessed a tremendous rise in the download of the platform from the Google Play store.

With close to a million downloads, the video-sharing social networking platform is the latest sensation. Over 15,000 new user-shared videos are being added to the platform each day.

TikTok had over a 100-million user base in India before it got banned by the government here. These users would then look for alternate platforms and Dubshot is fast emerging as a favorite among them. Each day, the platform is witnessing over 15,000 new user-shared videos getting added, thereby making it one of the largest social networking mobile applications in the country.

A screenshot from the Dubshot app

Commenting on the platform and its acceptance, Mr. P. Venkateswara Rao, CEO & Co-founder, Dubshoot said, “People of India have given a thumbs up to the Prime Minister’s call to use ‘Made in India’ goods and platforms, and we see that happening across all avenues including mobile applications. Even before a ban was imposed on Chinese mobile applications, many users were shifting their loyalty towards home grown platforms like this one. And this is evident from the fact that irt has attracted close to half a million users base before June. The number is rising at an unprecedented rate since last week.”

“A technically strong platform, Dubshoot has plenty of features including content creation tools like Dub videos for dialogues once rendered by celebrities in cinema or otherwise. This user generated content platform is supported in all Indian regional languages along with Hindi and English. While user privacy is assured, the application never uploads content without a user’s consent to do so,” added Mr. Venkateswara Rao.

In addition to a large user base in India, Dubshoot is fast becoming a favorite among users from the United States, Middle Eastern nations, Sri Lanka and etc. Being the second most populous country in the world and with a high internet penetration, Indian users need ‘Made in India’ apps like Dubshoot to create and consume regional video content. Also, these apps can be used by the government to educate even grassroots level users as the content is being generated in local languages.