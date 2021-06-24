With blessing of RSS’s Indresh Kumar, Afshar Alam becomes VC of Jamia Hamdard

New Delhi: Computer Science Professor Dr M Afshar Alam has been appointed as the ninth vice-chancellor of New Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard University. His appointment has been made on the recommendations of the Search-cum-Selection Committee.

Alam is considered a close associate of RSS leader Indresh Kumar. They have been seen together on several occasions. Apart from him, Jamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar and Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor are also considered close to RSS and BJP leaders including Indresh Kumar.

The duo have favoured the government time and again. Mansoor stood with the UP government when students in the AMU campus were brutally assaulted by Rapid Action Force on the intervening night of 15 and 16 December 2019.

MANUU’s former chancellor Zafar Sareshwala was a Modi aide while present chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed, is a known Modi Bhakt. NCPUL former director Irteza Kareem and presest director Aqil Ahmad all have the blessings of RSS leader Indresh Kumar.

Najma Akhtar getting the blessings of RSS leader Indresh Kumar hours before assuming the the charge of VC. [Image credit: Muslim Mirror]

He in a press statement Alam said Jamia Hamdard is also working on multi entry and multi exit for several subjects in various courses, in line with the features of the new National Education Policy.

My first priority, Dr Alam added, is to get A+ grade in NAAC for the university which is due in 2022. We have one year’s time for the preparation, he added.

Alam has served the institution as the head of the department of computer sciences and engineering and also the dean of the school of engineering sciences and technology on many occasions.

He is also serving as a member of many government bodies including the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), the Department of Science and Technology (DST).