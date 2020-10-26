With Dussehra ‘Bathukamma’ celebrations also conclude

Hyderabad: Dussehra, one of the most important festivals of Hyderabad, was celebrated by city dwellers following COVID-19 protocols on Sunday.

Where on one hand there was a limited crowd of shoppers on streets, on other hand, many people enjoyed the festivities at their home through the virtual telecast of programmes from pandals.

The ones who did step out followed social distancing and wore masks.

Speaking to ANI, Moti Shankar Tiwari, a priest from the city, hoped that like the spirit of Dussehra, good would triumph over evil in people’s lives too.

“The Dussehra festival signifies the victory of good over evil. This is the day when Lord Ram killed Raavana. Raavana had 36 crore Gods and Goddesses under him, yet his deeds were not good, and that was the reason he died in such a way. I urge all the people to live in peace and harmony, build brotherhood among each other irrespective of religion, and work for humanity according to their religion,” he said.

Gordarilal Dagga, a resident of Hyderabad said that celebrating the spirit of the festival is more important than following the traditions.

“The meaning of ‘Dussehra’ lies in controlling the 10 directions of life. They include desire, anger, and greed, among other things that destroy a person’s life. Gaining victory in these directions is the main significance of the festival, and not burning an effigy of Raavan,” said Dagga.

Another resident Sri Vidya wished the people of the city and said this year she is wishing for the pandemic to end soon.

“This Dussehra we are wishing for well being of family and friends, and hope for the pandemic to end soon,” she said.

