With ex-bureaucrats’ help, NGO gives 24-hour aid in Bangalore

Bangalore: Medical Task Force (MTF) a non-profit organization is one among many helping hands serving all those suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic with dignity and compassion.

The team has been working under the guidance of professional and retired bureaucrats. The Medical task force (MTF) is engaged in community resources for enabling healthcare professionals, collaborating with medical institutions, hospitals and clinics as well as assisting the government.

The organization has also launched helpline numbers for patients’ admissions across various hospitals in Bangalore.

The MTF Langar Kitchen and food facilities are also providing hygienic food for the doctors, staff and patients across various hospitals.

The organization had also launched professionally managed centres equipped with high flow nasal connector machines (HFNC), with a provision for administering high oxygen to the needy, across various locations in Bangalore. The NGO has sourced and provided ventilators, high flow nasal connectors (HFNC), IR Thermometers, glucometers, pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, sanitizers, contactless dispensers, masks, gloves.

This initiative run under the banner of Food Task Force, had served over 2,50,000 meals to guest-workers housed across various designated muster locations in Bangalore and also facilitated their transportation across the muster-points and the designated departure points.

The NGO is also accepting funds on Google Pay. The Phone pay and Paytm number for this is 988686677.

The bank transfer facilities are also available through this account number 50100314035514 — HDFCCOOO1755