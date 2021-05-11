With net worth of 4400 cr, who is the richest Bollywood celeb?

Mumbai: Being idolised, worshipped and followed by millions of people isn’t the only type of ‘millions’ that our Bollywood stars have. Their massive net worths too come in millions. Apart movies, which add major chunk to their sizable earnings, brand endorsements and sponsorships also make huge contribution to their income. In this feature, let us look at the richest Bollywood celebrity, who is none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his net worth.

Shah Rukh Khan and his sizable net worth

Also known as King Khan of B-town, Shah Rukh Khan truly believes in living life, king size. He might have struggled his way out in the initial phase of his career but with his sheer hard work, passion and determination, he’s successfully managed to achieve all that he’s desired for himself and his family.

According to GQ India magazine, one of the top-paid actors SRK is the richest actor of Bollywood with a net worth of $600 million i.e Rs. 4300 crores.

Apart from films, the actor’s smart investments like the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders and Kidzania among other ventures have resulted in him having several sources of income. He also owns his very own production house – Red Chillies Entertainment.

List of other richest Bollywood actors

The list of richest actors of Bollywood is followed by Amitabh Bachchan after Shah Rukh Khan. Big B had one of the longest career trajectories in the industry and is still going strong. Have a look at other actors and their net worths, as per GQ India report.