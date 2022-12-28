With new medical colleges in Telangana, MBBS seats amplified

Hyderabad: With the establishment of new medical colleges in Telangana, the medical seats increased in the state. Students belonging to backward classes and economically backward groups were able to secure seats and advance in fulfilling their dream of becoming a doctor.

Students belonging to the OBC category used to face difficulties in securing a medical seat until last year. However, this year medical seats have increased in Telangana. According to official sources, a local student who secured 878200 rank has been able to grab a medical seat for the first time in the country this year.

Telangana government has established eight new medical colleges and reserved 85% of B-category seats for local candidates. Apart from this, 6% ST reservation is increased to 10%. Seats were allotted to BC, SC, ST, and BCB students under the convener quota.

In the previous academic year, 3038 seats were available for students from Telangana under Category A-Convener Quota, but with the establishment of new medical colleges, the number of seats in this category has increased to 4094.

Last academic year ST students got 233 seats while this time 429 seats were allotted to ST students, ironically not even one student from the OBC category did get a medical seat despite having a 146391 rank. However, this year OBC student with 209646 rank secured a seat.

Out of 4094 convener quota seats this year, 873 were under the open category, economically backward classes 196, SC 659, ST 429, BCA 325, BCB 759, BCC 50, BCE 232 and 571 seats were allotted to BCD.