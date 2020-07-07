With no vaccine, alternative & natural remedies help avert corona

Hyderabad: As the world’s scientists and researchers race to find an antidote for the novel coronavirus, which has infected over 11 million people globally. There is a pressing need for other solutions to tackle the virus right now. From experimental medicines to alternate therapies, all forms of treatments available are accepted by the citizens now.

“When we were kids, our grandmother used to treat us with items from the kitchen shelf for minor ailments. They mostly cured us of the ailment like an upset-stomach, burning urination, bee stings, cough and etc. They were very simple and effective. These grandmother remedies and the old ‘nuskha’ (prescription) have made a comeback with the situation.

Things like haldi (turmeric), honey, Ashwagandha, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, custard apple seeds, kanji and many dry fruits are being shelved off from the Dawasaaz stores in the city. The result of the pandemic fear prompted people to rush to these stores and their kitchens to boost their immune system.

“The demand for Unani powders and gadaas (elaborate on this term) have increased for immunity and strength. The stores and the dawasaaz centers are seeing a lot of people buying dry fruits and items that strengthen their body’s health. It’s good to know that the people are coming back to natural products as always advised by their ancestors,” said an official from AYUSH (The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy).

Meanwhile, Malepally Dawasaz owner said, “I usually have high sales during winter as the seasonal disease outbreak is seen. But this time the sales have surged amidst the pandemic outbreak. People have become cautious about their health and are trying out different remedies to keep their bodies fit.”

Additionally, the doctors are seen urging citizens to eat healthy and stay fit. This is one reason that even those who are not financially well are trying to meet their demand to buy at least some of the dry fruits or immunity boosters for the elder folks in their homes.

“I never knew the cost of almonds and dry figs until I went to buy them today. As the pandemic is only getting worse, we are ensuring that at least four soaked almonds are being eaten by each of my family members every day. Though almonds are Rs. 800 per kilogram, my husband managed to get 100 grams for the family,” said Prathiba, a Math teacher.

While the entire nation is experimenting with different means of boosting immunity on a daily basis during the quarantine period, leading FMCG players along with product companies are not behind in contributing to this current health trend.

As per the report shared by Euromonitor International Ayurvedic companies, such as Dabur India, Himalaya Wellness and Patanjali Ayurved, there is a high demand for products such as Chyawanprash, Guduchi, Giloy tablets, Septilin and other immunity syrups, along with vitamin C, fish oils, multivitamins and mineral supplements. Sales are expected to skyrocket further as consumers shift focus to inner-wellbeing.

Clearly, the old adage “Prevention is better than cure” it very much at work.

No doubt, Coronavirus has created a deep impact on our social and economic wellbeing. At the same time, it has caused some revolutionary changes by making people lead a healthy lifestyle