With none to help, SI in Vikarabad goes into well to retrieve dead body

Vikarabad: With no one coming forward to help, a police inspector on late Tuesday evening went inside a well to retrieve a body of a youngster who attempted suicide.

The youngster, belonging to Kothlapur village of Tandur Mandal in Vikarabad district, died by suicide by jumping into the well on Monday. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the local villagers found the body and alerted the police.

Sub inspector of police, Yedukondalu of Karankote police station and his team reached the spot and asked anyone in the village could get down into the well and retrieve the body. However, no one turned up as water level is high.

Then the Karankote SI tied the ropes around his waist and himself went down into the well and brought out the body. The villagers applauded the SI. The body was later shifted to the district hospital for postmortem.