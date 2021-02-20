With over 26K inoculations, Delhi achieves highest vaccination

New Delhi, Feb 20 : Delhi achieved highest vaccination on Saturday with 26,110 beneficiaries being administered coronavirus vaccine shots. This is the third consecutive day when the inoculation figures crossed the 24,000-mark in the national capital, according to the data shared by officials.

It includes 4,351 those who got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, according to data.

Meanwhile, 13 minor cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported, officials said.

The officials said that the Saturday’s figure improved by 1,789 beneficiaries from the previous day.

On Friday, 24,321 persons in total had received jabs while the figure was 24,417 on Thursday.

The national capital has covered 1,31,854 healthcare workers so far which is 50.7 per cent of the total eligible for the vaccination while it has 1,53,037 frontline workers, whose percentage stands at 43.7 per cent of the total registered for the immunization

The vaccination drive, started on January 16, has picked up pace in the last one week, and on Monday, 2,191 healthcare workers who had received their first shots four weeks ago, had got their second dose.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

As per the guidelines set by the Union Health Ministry, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of four to six weeks.

