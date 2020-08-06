With over 2K new cases, Telangana Covid tally crosses 73K

Hyderabad, Aug 6 : Telangana continues to report over 2,000 coronavirus cases on a daily basis. On Thursday, the state reported 2,092 cases in comparison to the 2,012 cases reported on Wednesday. State health officials said that with the latest updates, the overall tally has jumped to 73,050 while the death toll climbed to 589 with 13 deaths reported in the 24 hours ending 8 p.m., on Wednesday.

As many as 21,346 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, ending 8 p.m. Wednesday. With this the cumulative number of tests has touched 5,43,489.

As per the health department’s media bulletin, results of 1,550 samples are awaited.

As of date, 39 government and private laboratories are conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT types of tests while 320 government-run centres are conducting rapid antigen tests. However, no break-up of the types of tests was made available by the health department.

The case fatality rate in the state stayed at 0.80 per cent, well below the national average of 2.09 per cent. While 46.13 per cent of deaths were attributed to Covid-19, of 589 fatalities so far, 53.87 per cent suffered comorbidities.

With 1,289 recoveries in the past 24 hous, the recovery rate further improved to 71.3 per cent. With this 52,103 people have so far recovered from COVID-19.

Officials said the number of active cases now stands at 20,358 including 13,793 persons in home/institutional isolation. More than 84 per cent of those under home isolation were reported to be asymptomatic.

The Greater Hyderabad area contributed the lions share of 535 new cases. However adjoining districts also suffered from high Covid numbers. Medchal- Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts reported 126 and 169 cases respectively, while Sangareddy district had 101 new cases.

However, the numbers continue to rise in the districts. Warangal Urban saw 128 new infections, Karimnagar 123, Nizamabad 91 and Rajanna Siricilla 83 cases.

Out of 33 districts, only one districts reported no new infections while in two districts the new positive cases were in single digit.

