With prayers, penitence, Christians across India observe Good Friday

New Delhi: Congregational singing, ‘way of cross’ processions, and religious sermons marked the solemn occasion of Good Friday as Christians across the country observed the commemoration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar asked people to follow the path of compassion, kindness and forgiveness, shown by Christ.

“Good Friday reminds us of the profound sacrifice made by Lord Christ for the sake of humanity. On this day, let us resolve to follow the path of compassion, kindness & forgiveness, shown by Lord Christ,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the occasion.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Today on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of sacrifice Lord Christ was blessed with. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion. May the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people.”

Christians in different parts of the country, including Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar observed Good Friday with religious fervour and solemnity.

In Christian-dominated Mizoram and Nagaland, worship programmes were held as the believers took out processions, carrying wooden crosses to symbolise the ultimate sacrifice of Christ.

All local churches of different Christian denominations in Mizoram held special services and congregational singing or services locally known as “Zaikhawm or Lengkhawm” to observe the day.

Church bells rang all over the state as people went to their respective places of worship and the priests and preachers delivered sermons about the sufferings of Christ to save the world.

Holy Communion was organised by churches on Thursday night.

All government offices, educational institutions, commercial banks, and private establishments remained closed on Friday as the government declared a public holiday on the occasion of Good Friday.

In Nagaland’s Kohima, people carrying a wooden cross to symbolise the ultimate sacrifice of Christ took out a procession from the Old MLA Hostel junction to St Francis de Sales Parish.

They also congregated in churches for special prayers to mark the day.

In his message on Good Friday, Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan said “the death of Jesus Christ provided the perfect atoning sacrifice for sin.”

“We remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ and His unconditional love for us. I wish everyone a blessed and meaningful Good Friday,” Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted.

The Kohima Baptist Pastors’ Fellowship (KBPF) will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ with Easter Sunrise Service at Naga Solidarity Park, Kohima, on Sunday morning.

Nagaland BJP president Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter, saying, “May the spirit of this auspicious Good Friday infuse our life with courage and strength and bring about abundant joy and prosperity.”

Shunning all luxuries and physical comforts and attending special prayers in churches, the Christian community in Kerala observed Good Friday in accordance with traditional customs and beliefs.

Devotees, who congregated in large numbers in churches since morning to take part in various rituals, remembered the sufferings undergone by Christ 2000 years ago and his crucifixion.

Cutting across denominations, Good Friday services were held in the majority of churches in the southern state.

Hundreds of people walked bearing wooden crosses commemorating the final moments of Christ as part of the Way of Cross’ processions held under the aegis of various churches.

Malayattoor hills in Ernakulam district, atop which the famed St Thomas church is located, witnessed a heavy rush of believers as part of the procession.

The devouts could be seen climbing the hills bearing huge wooden crosses on their shoulders and rosary in their hands.

The hill is believed to be visited by Apostle St Thomas in AD 52.

It was observed as a day of prayer and penitence in traditional Christian families in the state who avoided all worldly comforts to mark the day by remembering the sufferings of Christ.