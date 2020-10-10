With rise in COVID-19 recoveries 70% beds vacant in Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: With a rise in the number of COVID-19 recoveries and increasing number of infected people opting for home isolation, many beds in both government and private hospitals are found to be vacant in the state. Nearly 70 per cent of the total beds in the state-run Gandhi hospital are currently empty, authorities said.

The total bed capacity of Gandhi Hospital , a specialised COVID-19 hospital, is 1,890. Only 606 out of those are in occupation, a bed usage analysis by the state government showed.

Meanwhile, the number of beds vacant across the state, in both government and private hospitals, is 13,140 as against the total number of beds 18,058. The government data shows that in the government hospitals for general beds, the occupancy rate is 18%, followed by 41% (oxygen beds) and 23% (ICU beds). Percentage utilization of beds n private hospitals shows that the occupancy rate is 27%, 34% and 31% for general, oxygen, ICU categories respectively.

“These figures clearly reflect less number of active cases,” an official quoted to The Times of India.