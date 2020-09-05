With spike of 86K cases, India’s corona tally crosses 4mn

New Delhi, Sep 5 : India on Saturday recorded the highest spike of 86,432 cases taking the total tally to 40,23,179 cases, Union Health Ministry data revealed.

A total of 1,089 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 69,561.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 8,46,395 are the active cases, while a total of 31,07,223 have recovered from the virus so far. With 77,072 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate has increased to 77.23 per cent.

The number of patients recovering is on a steady rise over the past several months. As the daily recoveries increase, India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries each day.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,63,069 cases and 25,969 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,76,506 cases and 4,276 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted a record 10,59,346 tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 47,738,491.

On the global front, India still remains the third worst hit nation with the Covid-19 pandemic while the US and Brazil lead the board with 62,00,518 and 40,91,801 total cases, respectively. India is a few thousand cases short of crossing Brazil.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.