Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes: MP Congress leader compares Modi with Tughlaq

Jabalpur: The Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, on Saturday drew parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Muhammad bin Tughlaq, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation.

Tughlaq was a medieval ruler of the Delhi Sultanate whose reign is often remembered for its complexities and contradictions.

“We have read about Muhammad bin Tughlaq who often shifted his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad and vice versa. It seems Modiji has taken training from him,” the Congress leader said, citing Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout and demonetisation as examples.

Singh also responded to a question about Congress’ allegation that demonetisation was a big scam and if the latest move by the RBI was linked to it.

“I want to ask Modiji about the black money of BJP deposited in cooperative banks in Gujarat (before noteban). He must explain to the people of this country why the government printed Rs 2000 notes and why they are being withdrawn now?,” said the seven-term MLA from Lahar in Bhind district.

Singh also sought to know how much money has been “wasted” in printing the Rs 2000 notes that are now in circulation.

The RBI on Friday announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said the existing notes with the public can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

The note had been introduced in November 2016 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of high-value Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.