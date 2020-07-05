Witnessing coronavirus symptoms? Visit these hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Persons who are witnessing coronavirus symptoms must approach designated hospitals in Hyderabad.

Director of Public Health, Dr. G. Srinivas Rao said that they must not waste time as the first 5-6 hours are crucial.

Designated hospitals in Hyderabad

Different government hospitals in Hyderabad are designated to treat patients with different symptoms.

Persons must go to Osmania Hospital if they are witnessing breathlessness.

Symptomatic patients with severe conditions must head to King Koti Hospital or the government ENT Hospital.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients must get admitted into Gandhi Hospital.

It may be noted that government hospitals other than Gandhi Hospital admits suspected COVID-19 patients. Once they test positive for coronavirus, they will be shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

No government hospital will refuse to admit

Director of Medical Education, Dr. Ramesh Reddy assured that no government hospital will refuse to admit patients provided they visit the designated hospital based on symptoms.

Coronavirus symptoms

Although, there are wide range of coronavirus symptoms, the most common ones as per the World Health Organization are as follow

Fever

Dry cough

Tiredness.

Other symptoms are

Aches and pains

Sore throat

Diarrhea

Headache

Loss of taste or smell etc