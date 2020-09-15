Wolves FC looking to link up with clubs, schools in India

Mumbai, Sep 15 : Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday said that it is planning to “link with international schools, academies and clubs” in India soon after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides. The club had recently announced an association with Boss Entertainment India and is looking to further penetrate the country’s market.

“Soon after the pandemic is over, Wolves International plans to link with international schools, academies and clubs and do more on-ground football development activities in India, which also will open multiple avenues and great opportunities for football enthusiasts to thrive manifolds,” said Boss Entertainment in a release.

“We decided that during lockdown, the best way to engage with the 60 coaches in India was with some free webinars, which I would deliver on topics like i) getting started and individual focusing, ii) an insight into ‘gameplay’ through the ages. How tactics are used in the development of players at the elite level, iii) looking at football fitness and player motivation across the age groups and various levels of the game and many more,” said the club’s International Projects Manager Joe Hunt.

Shaan Singh, Director of Sports Marketing at Boss India Entertainment said, “We are really excited to have taken a small, but big step into the development of football in India through the amazing knowledge of Joe Hunt and Wolves. The expertise and knowledge shared by the Wolves will certainly help Indian footballs clubs go a long way.”

Source: IANS

