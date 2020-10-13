Woman, 3 children die in Bihar fire

Katihar (Bihar), Oct 13 : A 28-year-old woman and three children died after fire gutted their house in the Abadpur police station area of Bihar’s Katihar district. The condition of another woman is critical at a local hospital.

Abadpur police station in-charge Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said Rinke Khatoon and her sister Nurefa, daughters of Jahangir Khan, a resident of Shivanandpur village, were on a visit to their maternal home where the incident occurred late on Monday night.

After having dinner on Monday night, the two sisters with their children went to sleep in a room. With no electricity there, they lit a lamp. It is alleged that the house caught fire after the lamp fell to the ground and broke.

The police station in-charge said three children Ayub (7 months), Kashmiri Khatoon (3 years) and Moushumi Khatoon (8 years) died on the spot while both the sisters suffered severe burn injuries. With the help of some local residents, both the sisters were rushed to the hospital where Rinke died during treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.