Woman allegedly gang-raped in Telangana hospital

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly gangraped by four unidentified men at a private hospital in Telangana’s Nizamabad town late on Tuesday, police said.

The culprits forced the woman to consume liquor before committing the rape. The incident occurred in a room in the hospital near the bus station.

The accused escaped after committing the crime. After coming to know about the incident, the security guard at the hospital alerted police.

Police were trying to identify them by scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed near the bus station.

A police officer said they could not gather more details about the incident as the victim was still in an unconscious state.

The victim was shifted to government-run district hospital for treatment. A case was registered at One Town Police Station.

It was immediately not clear if the woman is an employee of the hospital and how the accused brought her into the room.