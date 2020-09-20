Woman alleges gang-rape in Delhi 5-star hotel, one held

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th September 2020 7:48 pm IST
Woman alleges gang-rape in Delhi 5-star hotel, one held

New Delhi, Sep 20 : A woman, working as a tourist guide-cum-ticket booking agent, alleged that she was gang-raped in a five-star hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place after being enticed there on the pretext of providing her a loan at subsidised rates.

According to the the victim, the incident happened on Friday night.

In her complaint, the woman told the Delhi Police that she was in dire need of money and the accused offered her loan at attractive rates. Lured to their hotel room for the money, she was instead assaulted and raped.

According to police, the woman has named six persons, including a woman, in her complaint and a case under various sections, including rape, of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

READ:  Airlines financially stressed, need govt support: Praful Patel

“The room was booked under the name of two business persons. One main accused Manoj Sharma, a resident of Sheikh Sarai, Malviya Nagar, has been arrested. Further investigation and search for other accused is going on,” said a senior police officer.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Delhi
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close