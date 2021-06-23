Woman alleges rape by former UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi

Lucknow: The former UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi has been accused of rape by his driver’s wife.

The victim woman on Tuesday along with several lawyershad lodged a complaint Saadatganj police station and demanded action against Waseem Rizvi for the alleged heinous act.

According to the sources the victim woman who happens to be the driver’s wife of Rizvi, in her complaint alleged that by sending her husband out on the pretext of some work, Wasim used to forcibly have physical relations with her.

On protesting, he threatened to make his obscene videos and photos viral. The woman alleged that many times when she protested against the exploitation, Wasim used to threaten her and silence her.

Vexed with the threatening, She narrated her ordeal to her husband on June 11. upon which, the husband came speak with Rizvi but he was too beaten up.

The victim’s husband says that his wife was being exploited for the past 6 months.

“We demand that FIR should be registered under the relevant sections of law and action shall be taken against Waseem Rizvi” said victim’s lawyer.

Wasim Rizvi clarifies:

Wasim Rizvi says that his driver was meeting the opponents and informing them about their every move. After the episode of his writing the Quran, the opponents are plotting a deep conspiracy against him. Therefore, in view of the safety, he had removed the driver a few days ago and his accomdation was also vacated. In order to take revenge the couple had planned to fix in a false case.

Investigation underway:

Inspector Saadatganj Brajesh Yadav said that the woman’s husband was the driver of Rizvi. On Tuesday, his wife reached police station along with many advocates. According to the woman, for the past many years her husband has been employed as a car at the place of former Shia Waqf Board chief. The investigation is underway and a case will be registered once evidence is gathered.

