Woman and her 2 daughters attacked by Hyderabad Youth Courage members

Hyderabad: The Humayun nagar police booked a case against Hyderabad Youth Courage members Mohd Salman, Mohd Ayoob and Shehbaz, and a reporter named Noman for allegedly attacking a woman and her two minor daughters.

The Hyderabad Youth Courage members reportedly assaulted the victims and also confined them at their office at Humayun nagar. The complaint was made to the police on October 12 by the victim, who is mother of three daughters. She had allegedly approached Mohd Ayoob and Mohd Salman for financial assistance.

In the complaint lodged at Humayun nagar police station, the lady alleged on April 13 that the Hyderabad Youth Courage held a camp at Nanal nagar in Tolichowki, promising to help poor people with financial assistance. The woman met the HYC members there and recorded her phone number with them.

On April 19, one person named Shehbaz allegedly called up her daughter (minor girl) on Whatsapp and asked to come near Pillar No 81 of PVNR Expressway, said the complaint. The girl did not go and later again Shehbaz called on a direct number and spoke inappropriately with the minor girl.

In the evening after coming to know about the conversation, the lady went to Youth Courage member Ayoob who asked her to come to the office of Salman at Mehdipatnam. “At the office, Salman took away the mobile phone and deleted all the conversations recorded from the phone. Ayoob, Salman, Shehbaz and Noman reporter beat with hands, tore the clothes and touched private parts,” said the lady in her complaint to the police.

A case has been booked under sections 354, 420, 342, 323, 506 r/w 34 of IPC , 8 of POCSO Act 2012. “Enquiry is going on in the case,” said a Humayunnagar police official.