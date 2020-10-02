Woman arrested for killing husband in Odisha

Berhampur: A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Friday in Odisha’s Ganjam district for allegedly killing her husband, a police officer here said.

Panchanan Nayak (40), who lived at his father-in-law’s residence in Olamba village, was throttled to death on Thursday night by wife, Kuni, and sister-in-law, following a heated argument between them, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suryamani Pradhan said.

According to the SDPO, Nayak, during the argument, had allegedly attacked the two women with a sharp weapon, injuring them. The women, in retaliation, throttled him to death.

The two women, who had sustained injuries in the attack, were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the sister-in-law was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here as her condition turned “serious“, Pradhan said.

Nayak, a daily wager in Gujarat, had returned to Odisha a few months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prima facie it seems to be a fallout of a family dispute, the SDPO said, adding that the 40-year-old’s body has been sent to a local hospital for autopsy.

Source: PTI