Woman asks mosque to lower Azaan volume, slaps with notice

MUMBAI: The city police issue a warning notice to a woman who recently visited a local mosque requesting the authorities to lower Azaan volume.

According to media reports, the incident took place on June 24 in Mankhurd when Karishma Bhosale asking the neighbourhood Masjid to lower the volume of azaan and also claimed to be bullied by locals.

Furthermore, Karishma had also shared a WhatsApp message in which Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi reportedly asked her to leave if she had a problem with the sound of Azaan.

A notice addressed to Karishma’s mother Varsha Bhosale stated that she should have approached the police first instead of creating ‘law and order’ situation.

Inspector Kishore Kharat, in-charge of Mankhurd police station directed the mother-daughter duo to abide by the rules failing which they could be booked for their act.

The same news was shared on Twitter by several people including activist and former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki.

Dear @MumbaiPolice you sent notice to @KarishmaBhosle1 OK fine no issue

But did u send any notice to people who didnt follow SC guidelines on recitation of Azan on loudspeakers?

What law did Karishma break by asking people to lower sound of loudspeakers?#iSupportkarishmabhosle pic.twitter.com/mevswA149K — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) June 29, 2020