Woman battling depression jumps to death from Noida flat

Posted By Qayam Published: 30th July 2020 2:22 pm IST

Noida: A 62-year-old woman died on Thursday after she allegedly jumped off her 19th-floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, with police saying she was suffering from depression for the past few months.

The woman lived with her husband and a daughter in a residential society in Sector 78, where the incident took place early in the morning, an official said.

“The woman was suffering from depression for the past few months and that appears to have triggered her extreme step. Her husband and daughter were asleep when she jumped off the balcony of their 19th-floor flat,” an official from the local police station told PTI.

The family hailed from Kanpur district, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post mortem and further proceedings were underway.

Last month, a 28-year-old woman in Greater Noida had jumped off her 16th-floor flat, while a 44-year-old in the area hanged herself in separate incidents. Both the women were suffering from mental health issues, the police had said.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
