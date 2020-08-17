Woman beaten to death on suspicion of practicing black magic

Ranchi, Aug 17 : A young woman was thrashed to death on the suspicion of practicing black magic in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, Geeta Devi, 30, a resident of Gawa village in Giridih district, was beaten to death by local villagers. Munsi Mahto surrounded the house of Geeta Devi along with 10 to 15 people, dragged her out and then brutally attacked her with rods.

Geets died on the spot. The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Munsi Mahto’s son died 13 days ago and his family members alleged that the black magic practice of Geeta Devi caused the death.

Geeta has two sons and two daughters. Her husband works in Mumbai as a labourer. When the incident took place, one of Geeta’s daughters and her mother-in-law were at home but they could not save her.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.