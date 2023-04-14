Woman being sent to UAE to join flesh trade rescued in Bhayander

"The victim's mother and brother had taken Rs 50,000 to send her to join a sex racket there. We were tipped off by an NGO," said police

Press Trust of India | Posted by K Sherly Sharon | Published: 14th April 2023 6:36 pm IST
Thane: A 25-year-old woman who was allegedly being sent to the United Arab Emirates to join a sex racket has been rescued following a raid in Bhayander in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.
The woman’s mother and brother, who were allegedly sending her to UAE, have been arrested following the raid on Wednesday, Senior Inspector Sameer Ahirrao of the MBVV police’s Anti Human Trafficking Cell said.

“The victim’s mother and brother had taken Rs 50,000 to send her to join a sex racket there. We were tipped off by an NGO. The two have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,” he added.

