Woman brutally Murdered in Chevella Mandal-‘Disha’ like case

Hyderabad: A ghastly incident, similar to the ‘Disha’ rape and murder case, took place at Thangadapally in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district today. The body of an unidentified woman, aged around 25 to 30 years, was found at an isolated spot. The head of the woman was smashed with a boulder.

The police said that the body of a woman, clad in a green saree, was found under the culvert at Tangadapally village in Chevella mandal in the morning. Local people, who noticed the body alerted the police who rushed to the spot and took up investigation.

Police officials said the assailants killed the woman after throwing a boulder on her head to disfigure the face. Whether the woman was sexually assaulted or not will be known after the postmortem examination report is received. Preliminary inquiry suggested that she was a software employee.

The police are contacting police stations in all the districts in the State to find if any woman was reported missing. A clues team and a dog squad were rushed to the spot to in an attempt to track the criminals involved and the identity of the deceased.

Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy said that they have deployed five teams to crack the case. Police in all the commissionerates were alerted, he said and expressed confidence that they would nab the culprits shortly.