Woman chained, held captive by husband, DCW comes to rescue

New Delhi, Aug 25 : A 32 year old woman who was held captive and bound in chains by her husband in the national capital’s Trilokpuri area was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), the officials from the women welfare body said on Tuesday.

“The woman was held captive and bound down by iron chains by her husband in her own house,” a statement from the Commission said while adding that a tip off in this regard was received by the Commission’s Mahila Panchayat team from a ground volunteer.

The volunteer informed that the woman had been chained and was living in a miserable condition in Trilokpuri area following which, two members of the Commission escalated the matter to the Commission’s Chairperson Swati Maliwal, who immediately visited the location along with Members Firdaus Khan and Kiran Negi.

When the team reached the spot, they saw that the woman was lying on the floor with her feet bound down by iron chains. “She was in a miserable condition with torn clothes,” the Commission said.

The team then spoke to her and learnt that she had been married for the last 11 years and that her husband used to beat her brutally and she had been kept chained for the last 6 months.

“The room in which she was kept had no fans and had a terrible smell as she was made to lie in her own excreta. She was tortured and beaten brutally,” the statement from the Commission said.

Upon investigation, it was found that the victim’s husband owns a flour mill and that the victim was perfectly fine before the brutal treatment meted out to her. The woman has 3 children from her marriage and they also confirmed that their father beat them and their mother often. DCW team is looking after her medical treatment and is also ensuring the registration of an FIR in the matter.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, “What we saw at the given location was absolutely shocking. The woman was bound down by iron chains and was living in a miserable condition. The torture inflicted on her left deep scars on her.”

“She is even suffering from mental health issues now. We have rescued the girl and have started working on her rehabilitation. We will try and provide her with the best possible treatment and at the same time also ensure strongest action against the perpetrators of the crime. Inhuman incidents like these break my heart and must be stopped under all circumstances,” she added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.