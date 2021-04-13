Woman claims Prince Harry promised to marry her; court calls it ‘day dreamer’s fantasy’

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court has recently dismissed a petition filed by a Lawyer seeking action against Prince Harry Middleton son of Prince Charles Middleton resident of the United Kingdom and to direct the United Kingdom Police Cell to take action against him, as despite a promise to marry the petitioner, the said promise has not been fulfilled. It is also prayed that arrest warrants be issued against him so that no further delay occurs in their marriage.

The petitioner has produced some emails, according to her, between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated that he promise to marry soon.

On a Court query from the Court, whether the petitioner has ever traveled to the United Kingdom, the reply was negative and the petitioner only stated that she had a conversation through social media, where she has even sent messages to Prince Charles that his son Prince Harry is engaged with her.

After hearing the petitioner in person, the Court found that the petition is nothing, but just a daydreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan observed as follows; “It is well-known fact that fake IDs are created on various social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, etc. and authenticity of such conversation cannot be relied upon by this Court. There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a Cyber Cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself”.