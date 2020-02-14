Woman commits suicide

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide in the Miyanpur police station limits.

According to the details, Fatima (20) wife of Sohail, resident of Hafeezpet committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan after quarrelling with her husband.

Police reported that the husband had sexual contacts with another woman.

When the husband showed the photographs of the other woman to his wife, she started quarrelling as a result of which, she took this extreme step.

Police registered a case against the husband and started an investigation.