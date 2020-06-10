Woman commits suicide in UP

Mahoba: A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after her family members along with locals surrounded the house of a man, she had gone to meet with, in Baghaura village here, police said on Wednesday.

Those who had gathered outside the house, forced the man to open its door, and they claimed to have found the woman hanging, Circle Officer Awadh Singh said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the woman reached the man’s house. Her father was also in the crowd, he said.

The man was badly beaten up by the villagers, Singh said.

A police team which reached the spot faced brick-batting, but managed to take the injured man to a hospital, he said.

It was stated that the woman and the man were having an affair, police said, adding that they were neighbours.

The officer said prima facie it seems the woman committed suicide as she was surrounded by villagers.

The man was alone in the house as his parents are labourers and live in Delhi, police said.

The matter is being probed, they said.

Source: PTI

