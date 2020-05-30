Woman commits suicide after drowning her two children in well

Lalitpur: A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well after drowning her two children in Gudha village following a quarrel with her husband, police said on Saturday.

The body of Ramkunwar, who went missing on Thursday after a dispute with her husband, was recovered from a well along with those of her children Gajendra (7) and Varsha (5), a little distance from the village on Friday, they said.

SHO Ramkumar Verma said on Saturday that bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and the actual cause of death would be known only after getting the report.

Prima facie, it appears that the women threw her children and then jumped into the well after family feud, the SHO said.

The father of the women lodged a case against his son-in-law for killing the three and throwing their bodies in the well after his demands of Rs one lakh as additional dowry were not met and it was being examined, the SHO added.

Source: PTI

