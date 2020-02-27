Woman commits suicide after giving birth to girl

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide by hanging herself due to dowry harassment and also for giving birth to a girl child.

According to the details, Saraswathi (26) was the wife of Mahesh, resident of Saraswathi housing colony, Bandlaguda Nagole. She got married in 2016. After the marriage, she was facing dowry harassment from her husband.

Meanwhile the parents of Saraswati gave RS 2 lac to their son in law. When she gave birth to a female child, harassment intensified. It is also reported that Mahesh had illegal contacts with another woman which his wife Saraswathi came to know.

Vexed with this, Saraswathi took this extreme step. The Hayatnagar police have registered a case and have started investigations.