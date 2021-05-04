Woman commits suicide after harassment by man

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old woman committed suicide after continuous blackmailing and harassment by a man. This incident took place in Jagathgiri Gutta Police limits.

The woman, a student and resident of Allwyn Colony was the daughter of Janardhan.

According to the police sources, the woman had become friend with the man and later started chatting on phone. They also met each other once.

The Police stated that the man was blackmailing the woman by using some of her photos after which the woman got frightened and committed suicide.

Jagathgiri Gutta Police have registered a case and began investigations.

