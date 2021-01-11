Woman commits suicide due to harassment by in-laws in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging in her residence at Saroornagar, Hyderabad to get away from the alleged harassment of her in-laws on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s family, a case has been registered against the husband and the in-laws under Sections 498-A and 306 of the IPC reported Times of India.

The deceased, Udaya Sri married Suresh in 2009. The marriage was fine until the couple faced infertility issues and Sri would allegedly get harassed and tortured over the same.

“As the couple did not have children, Udaya Sri was harassed by Suresh and his family members, including his parents, Savitri and Tirumala Goud. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at their house on Saturday night,” police said.

On Saturday morning, Suresh went to Medchal to attend a wedding. Sri refused to join him and stayed back. She did not receive any calls that day and later switched off her mobile.

When Suresh returned home at night, she did not open the door. He then gathered some neighbors to open the door forcefully and found Sri hanging from the ceiling.

The police did not find a suicide note yet.