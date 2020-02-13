Woman commits suicide for not getting Biryani

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide since her wish for getting Biryani was not fulfilled.

This incident took place in the Jubilee Hills police station area.

According to the report of the police, Nagaveni, alias Padma (28) was the wife of Venkatesh, a resident of Rahmath Nagar.

She made a wish to her husband on 3rd February to get biryani but the husband did not fulfill her wish.

Vexed with this, Padma set herself ablaze on 5th February.

She was rushed to hospital where she died last night during treatment.

Jubilee Hills police registered a case and started the investigation.