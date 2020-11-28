Woman commits theft in her in-laws’ house to bail out mother

A 25-year-old woman committed theft at her in-law’s residence at Jawahar Nagar. The Hyderabadi housewife carried out the crime to bail out her mother. The theft took place on 23rd November. And on Friday police arrested the mother-daughter duo. 

The Rachakonda police commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat said in a press meet that 44 tolas of gold, 15 tolas of silver, and cash of Rs 15,000 was recovered from the accused. 

On November 23rd the police received a complaint stating that a robbery had taken place at the in-laws Yapral residency, while the family attended a family function at Kandikal gate.

